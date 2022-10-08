Kanye West Defends His Instagram Rants & Refusal To ‘Compromise’ With Kim Kardashian On Their Kids’ Schooling

Kanye West is not sorry for his Instagram rants!

As we previously reported, the 45-year-old fashion designer sat down for an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight about several topics, including his recent controversy over wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens and models at his YZY fashion show in Paris. The problematic attire sparked widespread criticism on social media, including from several notable people like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. However, Kanye didn’t appreciate being called out and went off on Instagram about his critics. His post did not come as surprise, though, since Ye usually takes to the ‘gram to air out his grievances. Does anyone else remember when he continuously harassed Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian earlier this year?

And during part two of his conversation with Tucker Carlson, which aired on Friday, Kanye defended his Instagram rants, saying it is like a cleansing for him. He explained:

“When I have techniques that are revolutionary, if I raise my voice on Instagram, it’s a colonic, and people can say ‘Oh this what you’re doing is toxic.’ I gotta do everything to get it out of my body and there will be times that I see a level of oppression and I’ll be like ‘I’m not going to let you guys kill me.’”

Umm… That does not make it OK to bully people online because it is like some weird ritualistic cleanse for you?! He then added that he usually needs to go off on social media for his voice to be heard – especially by the Kardashian-Jenner family:

“I have to act like a complete ass to have any sayso on what my children do because of all the people who have control of all the children in the clan.”

As you may recall, the rapper has not been afraid to publicly blast Kim over how she has been raising their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – ever since they broke up in February 2021. He has mainly taken issue with how much time he gets with the kids (who are with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum 80 percent of the time) and where they go to school as he wants them to attend the private school he created, Donda Academy. In the interview, Kanye addressed co-parenting with Kim, saying the former couple has reached an agreement on the schooling situation for now. However, he made it clear to Tucker that he does not plan to back down on the matter. Referring to the private school Sierra Canyon, the rapper said:

“All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school. Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

Kanye noted that there is already some trouble with his youngest son, Psalm, over attending choir practice:

“I sat there with [Pslam] and he came in and said, ‘Why do I have to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’ So, imagine a 16-year-old version of that guy, or the 26-year-old version of that guy, where the father doesn’t have a say-so of what the kids are watching, what the kids are wearing, what the kids are eating, or who the kids are hanging out with.”

He went on to slam the Sierra Canyon curriculum, saying:

“And now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa doesn’t — you know? So, they don’t teach, even Christmas itself, Christ mass, they don’t teach it at Sierra Canyon. And what they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players, and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids.”

While Kanye said Psalm “is brilliant,” his current preschool is “looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system.” Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye – who has been open about his bipolar disorder – addressed concerns about his mental health after sharing those Instagram posts in which he bullied and called out some of his critics. He told Tucker:

“They keep on using the ‘He’s crazy, he’s crazy,’ thing and it hurts my feelings when people say that. It hurts my feelings that people can ask me, ‘Are you okay?’ Especially like, I got an ego. Someone less successful than me, having the right to ask me about that like they are a f**king doctor?”

Kanye continued:

“It’s hard for people to even listen to you. ‘Oh my God, this is Ye. Did you hear what he said again? And there’s a lot of people that have been put in my organization, where it’s their job to not listen to me. That kind of thing can you drive you what?”

Wow. Reactions to the interview, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

