Kanye West FINALLY Giving In & Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian needs to throw herself a BIG party because the impossible has just happened! It would appear Kanye West is finally agreeing to the divorce his estranged wife filed almost two years ago!

As we previously reported, a rep for the senior partner at Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP told Page Six late last month the Donda rapper retained Melinda Gates’ former divorce attorney, Robert Stephan Cohen, as legal counsel for his battle against Kim. He’s notably the SIXTH lawyer for the artist, so who knows if he’ll be able to keep this one…

However, he may be opting out of battle with the reality star, at least on the dollar sign end of things. According to court documents acquired by the outlet on Tuesday, he filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is typically done near a divorce’s settlement. Those same papers also show the star has submitted all his financial information for review by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s counsel, so it’s likely the two have already, or are at the very least, are nearing an agreement for their combined multi-billion dollar net worth.

Related: George Floyd’s Mother Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye

Kim can finally start to breathe that long-awaited sigh of relief! We can’t imagine things have been easy for her, especially lately amid Ye’s erratic behavior and controversial comments.

However, one area of the divorce that hasn’t quite been ironed out yet: a custody agreement for their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. As we’ve previously reported, the performer has been petitioning for his ex to allow their children to be enrolled at his yet-to-be-accredited Donda Academy, but the SKKN founder doesn’t seem too keen, as she recently beefed up security at their current private school to avoid a worst-case scenario kind of situation. Ye previously explained in his interview with Tucker Carlson:

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

Related: Kim’s ‘Had Enough’ — Only Speaking To Kanye ‘Through Assistants’

So it looks like all their primary education is coming from their established school, but Kim has agreed to let them take an extra-curricular at Donda Academy — we’ll see if Kanye continues on with that fight like he claims he will. He revealed on the MIND FULL podcast last month Kim has the kids “80 percent of the time,” and we just don’t see how he could legitimately convince a judge for a more equal distribution as he doesn’t even have a consistent place to call home! Guess that may be why he pulled out the big guns with his latest lawyer.

Good news: there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the ongoing legal matters. We just hope Kanye plays nice. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]