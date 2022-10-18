Kanye West Spending Money ‘Like It’s Water,’ Won’t Settle In One Place

There’s no place like home, or no place is like home?

Sources close to Kanye West just provided TMZ with an update on his living situation, and spoiler alert: despite owning multiple properties, he resides in none of them.

The insider explained the rapper is choosing to couch surf, or rather luxury mattress surf, as he is opting to stay in various fancy hotels and rental homes for no more than a fews days at a times. The Donda artist revealed during a recent appearance on Drink Champs he had purchased a $50 million penthouse to top off the list of his ever-expanding properties, in addition to a Malibu home he’s currently having gutted, and THAT home he purchased last year right next to baby momma Kim Kardashian’s in Hidden Hills, although there’s been little-to-no work done on its remodel.

Additionally, the source told the outlet:

“He blows through money like it’s water.”

This, paired with the fact that he’s made some erratic business decisions as of late, like firing Shervin Pishevar from Yeezy, and losing several publicists and advisors amid his Anti-Semitic comments, it’s all starting to cause concern over his financial state, and what could become of it if he continues on this path. This comes after he’s already made headlines with plans to purchase right-win social media app Parler for an undisclosed amount of money. But we’re thinking tens of millions…



Ugh, Ye! Let’s just hope he gets it together before driving himself into debt again! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

