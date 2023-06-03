Kanye West Hires Disgraced American Apparel Founder Dov Charney (Who Is Jewish BTW) As Yeezy CEO!

Kanye West is making some changes to his Yeezy brand.

As you know, the 45-year-old rapper found himself in hot water last year after making several offensive and disgusting antisemitic remarks. As a result of his actions, his talent agency CAA and fashion companies like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga parted ways with him. Ye claimed to have lost a whopping “$2 billion in a day” after these major partnerships were gone. Add on the fact that he’s dealing with several lawsuits, including one against his school Donda Academy. Kanye potentially faces losing out on a lot more money in the future.

Now, he is desperately trying to save his company Yeezy. And his big plan to keep the brand alive? A source revealed to The Sun on Friday that he has enlisted the help of the disgraced businessman Dov Charney, who is Jewish.

For those who don’t know, the entrepreneur was fired by the board at American Apparel in 2014 after he was accused of misusing company money, offering significant severance packages without board approval, and violating the company’s sexual harassment policy. He has denied the allegations, telling ABC News:

“I want everybody to know I’m not ‘the Sleaze King.’ ‘The Sleaze King’ is another guy. All those accusations against me are crap. There’s allegations… we’ve resolved them. None of it — none of these allegations – were ever proven.”

Despite his controversial past, Kanye has now hired him as the new CEO of Yeezy! An inneresting person to choose for someone reportedly trying to make a career comeback. This is potentially a disastrous move given the serious accusations against Dov, but the record producer is seemingly willing to take the risk. The Sun insider shared:

“Ye has hired Dov Charney as the new CEO of Yeezy LLC. It is definitely a risky move with the allegations against him, but Ye supports him and knows what it’s like to be canceled. Dov has been a friend, a fabric supplier, he’s also produced T-shirts as well as mass production of the new Yeezy line, which was unveiled recently at a low-key event. He’s been by Ye’s side for years – before he was canceled, throughout the drama, and now after as he sets to stage a comeback.”

It is unknown if Charney has formally signed a contract with Yeezy LLC. Neither he nor Kanye has also spoken out about the business move. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

