Kanye West 'Anxious & Very Sad' Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Speculation: He 'Knows What He Is Losing'

Kanye West is apparently getting quite the reality check as he and Kim Kardashian West head toward divorce.

A source close to the rapper told People that he’s “not doing well” as all signs point to a permanent split from the KUWTK superstar, telling the outlet:

“Kanye is not doing well. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”

The insider went on to say that while the KKW Beauty mogul is planning to end their marriage, she’s been defending the rapper both publicly and privately, sharing:

“She has defended him privately to her family. She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that.”

Yet although Kim may still be supportive, the source insisted that a divorce is inevitable, telling the outlet:

“There is very little hope of reconciliation. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”

With the apparently imminent split looming ahead, the insider noted that Kim — who is is the primary caregiver for the couple’s four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — has told her inner circle she wants Kanye to be part of their lives.

The confidante explained:

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn’t been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it.”

The source continued:

“Kim doesn’t want to hurt him. She just knows she can’t be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands.”

As we previously reported, Kim is said to have been getting all her finances in order before she pulls the trigger. A separate source recently told Us Weekly:

“Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

Hopefully the pair settle things sooner than later.

