Kanye West Moves His HUGE Sneaker Collection Out Of Kim Kardashian's House As They're 'Completely Done And No Longer Speaking'

Hope Kanye West has comfortable shoes for the long walk out…

The 43-year-old rapper was apparently pretty busy this past week during wife Kim Kardashian West‘s girls trip to Turks and Caicos with her sisters and all their children. And it’s one more sign of serious problems for this past seemingly-perfect couple.

Yeezy (OK, probably Yeezy’s assistant) reportedly moved more than 500 pairs of his sneakers out of Kim’s house while the KKW Beauty CEO was on vacay. That’s a LOT of sneakers! And it’s another strong sign things are beyond repair for this embattled twosome.

According to Page Six, he apparently didn’t take all of his belongings from the house, but he grabbed quite a few things in addition to all those shoes and made his getaway while she was out with the kids.

An insider told the publication that his solo move-out during her vacation was purposely planned, too (below):

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house.”

Maybe so, but how are you going to make good reality TV out of it if no one is there to cause drama?! Just kidding! Well, actually, not really… Ha!

(Not) Keepin’ Up With Kanye

From Kim’s perspective, at least, it looks like the Chicago native’s solo sneaker haul is part of the new normal. A normal that now includes the silent treatment! As if divorce rumors flying around for over a month weren’t enough, E! News is now reporting that the couple isn’t even talking to each other anymore. Yikes!!!

Though divorce hasn’t officially been announced yet, an insider close to the KarJenner fam calls the legal filing “a mere formality” and adds this bit of closure:

“[They] are completely done and no longer speaking. She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

Wow!

The divorce should soon be filed in court, as well. There’s just a temporary hold-up, according to that same insider:

“[Kim] is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce, but [the separation] is completely official in her mind.”

Well then! And because one is never enough (isn’t that right, Jennifer Coolidge?) a second source confirmed the finality here, adding:

“Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on. He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement. He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does.”

Hmmm… that reeks of you can’t break up with me, I’m breaking up with you energy! Which, to be fair, is kind of exactly what we’d expect from Kanye. SMH!!! Still, regardless of who files first, all sources from both sides continue to point to divorce as an inevitability. And so it goes!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this the end of an era? A heartbreaking fall-out? Or simply the logical conclusion to something you knew wasn’t going to work from the moment it started?? Sound off (below) with your take on this apparently looming divorce and what it means for both Kim and Kanye…

