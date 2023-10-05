Kim Kardashian Ripped Her Latex Pants & Exposed Her Entire Butt During Speaking Engagement!

Kim Kardashian learned the hard way that not all fashion risks pay off…

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that she suffered a rather unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while at the iConnections’ Global Alts Conference in Miami in February. What kind of fashion mishap, you may ask? Well, let’s just say she was feeling a slight breeze during the event! As Kimmy Kakes told the cameras in a confessional while holding up her phone to show the malfunction:

“My whole butt is out!”

Yeah, she split her pants! The teaser cuts to a clip of the SKIMS founder freaking out in a bathroom over the fact that her whole backside has been exposed. Her latex leggings could be seen ripped open, leaving her with a giant hole in the middle of her butt. Oh no!!! The wardrobe malfunction was not only embarrassing for Kim, but it had been painful as well. She said in the clip:

“It’s stuck to my f**king ass. It hurts so bad.”

Yikes! Kim added in a confessional:

“I just was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze, like, in my a**.”

We’re cringing for her right now! See (below):

It’s unknown exactly how this problem occurred or whether it happened before the panel or what. However, footage showed that Kim had a long black blazer during the panel — most likely to cover the hole in her pants! She sure lucked out on having a jacket with her!! But in the future, Kim, bring an extra pair of clothes just in case. Especially if you’re going to wear latex!

Guess we’ll see exactly what happened next week on The Kardashians…

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]