Kanye West Files New Legal Objection To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition

Kanye West has just filed a new legal document objecting to Kim Kardashian‘s divorce demand to have a judge declare her legally single.

According to TMZ, Kanye’s legal team has filed new docs objecting to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s request to have a divorce court judge legally declare her free prior to the ex-pair settling property and custody concerns.

Per the outlet, the Hurricane rapper’s legal team is reportedly “worried Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to her separate accounts.”

According to the report, the judge’s final determination regarding Kim’s single status was set to happen as early as next month. However, that timeline may be altered now that Kanye’s legal team has raised these new objections. In the new claim, Ye’s lawyer has outlined three conditions to be put in play, although all three requests have allegedly already been rejected by Kim’s legal team. Uh-oh!

The three conditions center on reimbursement (below):

“If either of them dies, he wants to make sure any money that might be owing to either gets reimbursed.”

As well as asset transfers:

“Kanye wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created.”

And finally, marital privilege:

“He wants Kim to waive their marital privilege pending a final custody decision.”

That third demand, the marital privilege waiver request, appears to be particularly notable for the estranged couple.

Per TMZ, Ye’s actions here would seem to want to ensure that any discussion between the two of them can be part of the court record. More interestingly, should Kim remarry, Kanye wants the official record demand to hold for any conversations about custody that the reality TV star has with a new husband. And yet Kim has apparently already flat-out rejected that request. So where do they go from here??

As Perezcious readers will recall, there is already a prenup covering Kim and Kanye’s personal property. So, as TMZ notes somewhat quizzically, “it’s unclear why there would be alarm on Kanye’s part.”

FWIW, the reality of the divorce timeline still looms large here. As the media org readily admits, unless something truly unforeseen pops up in the next few weeks, it is “almost certain” that a judge will decree Kim legally single next month.

That is what the SKIMS mogul has been wanting for some time now, so perhaps this latest objection is just another hiccup as she slowly but surely moves towards the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel…

