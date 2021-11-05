Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian AGAIN Amid Pete Davidson Dating Rumors!

Here we go again…

As you may recall, Kanye West completely cleared out his following list on Instagram in September, seemingly choosing to only follow those who changed their profile icon to match his blacked-out icon. That’s when eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had first unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. However, Ye soon reconnected with her on social media when she changed her icon to match West’s.

Now he has done it yet again — and it may have less to do with icons and more to do with rumors.

Based on his account, it appears he has unfollowed the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the ‘gram after following her back two months ago, with Kimmy Kakes’ account showing that she still follows him. We are getting some serious whiplash from this back-and-forth! Take a look at the evidence (below):

It is unclear why Kanye made this social media move, but Kim did recently change her profile photo back to a picture of herself. But at this point he’s following other people who don’t have the blacked-out icon anymore.

What Kim is doing that they aren’t, however, is hooking up with Pete Davidson — at least that’s the rumor. Whispers of a romantic relationship between the two started circulating last week when photographs surfaced of the momma of four and the 27-year-old comedian holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm — just one month after they kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Since then they’ve been spotted hanging out in his hometown of New York City twice this week. Some sources have maintained they are simply “just friends”, but others have hinted something more was brewing between them.

So it wouldn’t come as no surprise if Kanye wasn’t thrilled about these reports — possibly enough to unfollow Kim! Especially if he got the real inside dirt that this was more than rumor!

However, that same week the 44-year-old rapper appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where he insisted that Kim is his “wife” and that he’s “never even seen” any divorce paperwork. And despite reports that Kanye had been helping the SKIMs creator’s SNL hosting debut, it sounds like he didn’t appreciate one joke about their divorce during the show. She said at the time:

“I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Yeah…

As we said, he did NOT take that well, saying:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Wow! If he wants to get back together, it would make sense he’s upset about news of her finally moving on…

What do YOU think is the reason Kanye unfollowed Kim? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

