Racist Comment REVEALED -- What Ramona Singer Allegedly Said That Got The RHONY Reunion Canceled!

Ramona Singer’s allegedly racist comment that ultimately cost the Real Housewives of New York their Season 13 reunion has finally been revealed!

As we’ve reported, Bravo announced in September that RHONY’s annual reunion had been canceled. The shocking announcement marked the first time a Housewives reunion has ever been skipped, so the news caught viewers’ attention. While the network blamed “scheduling challenges” for the cancellation, racism allegations about the reality show quickly made headlines, with many pointing their fingers at the ever-controversial Ramona Singer. Now, a source is sharing exactly what Singer allegedly said to launch an internal investigation which ended up getting the special episode canceled.

According to a Page Six production source, the 64-year-old allegedly had a bone to pick with the series’ first Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams (who joined the show in October 2020). After co-star Luann de Lesseps kicked Eboni out of her home following a tense debate about race in an episode last season, Ramona reportedly said:

“This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show.”

Whoa! WTF!! No wiggle room there, that is racist AF!

Also, the outlet learned that the Life on the Ramona Coaster author had to undergo sensitivity training following the incident, though a second insider insisted that all Housewives cast members take that course. But, uhh, the timing does seem suspicious…

The real estate agent has since denied the accusations, telling the outlet:

“I never said that. It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.”

Unfortunately for her, Singer signed a confidentiality agreement prohibiting her from telling her side of the story. Williams had no comment on the new revelation, though she previously admitted to TMZ that she was “dissatisfied” with the investigation’s findings. On the lack of reunion, she added:

“All that means is that there is more unfinished business to pursue for Season 14, and I’m here for it.”

Honestly, we hope these racism accusations do get discussed at some point! It’s not okay for any cast or crew member to feel like their presence is being actively disrespected.

As mentioned, the lawyer filed a complaint against her co-star after hearing about the racist comment aimed against her. According to TMZ, Williams was inspired to take action after learning another crew member had also submitted a complaint for the exact same reason. Thankfully, Bravo took the claims seriously and hired a third party to look into the issue. That likely held up the production of the reunion, and by the time the investigation was concluded, the network decided it was time to just move forward. Even though the Ageless by Ramona creator was cleared of any wrongdoing, she’s been no stranger to drama before or since.

Just this week, she was blasted for endorsing a video that likened COVID-19 vaccine mandates to “Nazi territory.” Also, in an episode of RHONY, Ramona was criticized for saying that Jewish people hate her and for claiming she had been the victim of racism when a Black nurse allegedly refused to give her pain medicine while in labor in 1987. There’s also been backlash from fans who want to see the controversial star get axed from the series, though that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon. Singer is set to star in the Peacock spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiering on November 18.

Are U surprised Ramona is getting more screen time on the franchise despite her insensitive comments, both alleged and televised?? Also, was it fair to cancel the RHONY reunion when it could have been a chance to address these racism allegations? Let us know what you’re thinking (below)…

