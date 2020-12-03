The Kardashians Prank Called Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, & More For The Most Hilarious Video!!

The Kardashians LOVE a good prank, especially when it comes at the expense of their famous friends!!

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday night, Khloé Kardashian‘s followers saw her and her four sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with momma Kris Jenner, singling out their close pals for a hilarious bit!

Wearing nothing but black clothes while sitting completely stone-faced and serious, the entire family would FaceTime call these stars without saying a single word — and the responses were PERFECT.

Baby daddies Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott had some of the best reactions among the group called, as did Addison Rae, Dave Chappelle, and even Justin and Hailey Bieber (who answered separately!).

Our fave had to be when Stormi Webster‘s dad picked up asking, “What’s going on?” before yelling, “Bye!”. The FRANCHISE rapper clearly wasn’t feeling their vibes. LOLz!

Watch it all (below) or ch-ch-check out the funny video on Kylie’s TikTok (HERE):

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]