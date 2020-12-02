Larsa Pippen Spotted On Mall Date With Married NBA Star -- & His Wife Is PISSED! 'The Truth Always Comes Out'

It looks like Larsa Pippen has stepped right into another controversial love triangle!

Last week, the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen was photographed holding hands with a mystery man through a mall in Miami (pics HERE), causing fans to wonder who her hunky shopping buddy was. Their November 23 outing was controversial to begin with, seeing as the Real Housewives of Miami alum had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier that month. But now another fact has surfaced that makes this date even more scandalous. It’s since been revealed Larsa’s mystery man is Malik Beasley: Minnesota Timberwolves player and, more importantly, a married father.

That’s right, y’all: the NBA star’s wife, Montana Yao, had no idea the athlete was hanging out with Larsa last week. A source close to the 23-year-old model told TMZ that she found out about the outing like the rest of the world — by seeing the pics online — and gurl was naturally “blindsided” by it.

To make matters worse, Yao, who has a child with Beasley, was apparently expecting the basketballer to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on November 26, and she was disappointed when he didn’t make it back. Things then of course got worse when she saw her hubby linking arms with the 46-year-old reality star.

The Newport Beach, CA native, who appears to be at the couple’s home in Plymouth, MN, seemingly responded to the photos in a Tuesday Instagram Story post, writing:

“Wow, I don’t even know this man…this is wild y’all…I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all”

The former beauty queen then followed up in another story, thanking her fans for their love and support. She wrote:

“I always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another…Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

It’s unclear if the couple have talked things out yet, but the TMZ source said Yao is pretty pissed about the whole situation, and doesn’t know if she’ll be able to salvage her marriage with Malik.

Montana was crowned Miss Malibu Teen USA 2016 and placed in the top ten at Miss California Teen USA 2016. From there, she pursued a career in modeling and acting, until she fell for Malik in 2018. Now she describes herself as a “mother, wife, and model” in her bio.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only scandal Montana and Malik are dealing with. The couple are also facing drug possession charges stemming from a September 2020 incident at their Plymouth home where Malik allegedly pointed a gun at trespassers. During a search warrant of the house for the rifle, officers found “835 grams of marijuana in the basement living room and main floor office,” according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s press release, which continued:

“When police interviewed Yao, she admitted that all the marijuana was hers, and that she purchased it from a medical marijuana store, though could not provide its location. Yao also did not have documentation indicating that she could have medical marijuana.”

The athlete was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession, while Montana faces the same fifth-degree drug possession charge.

Sounds like the drama here is just beginning!

