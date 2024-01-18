Kate Beckinsale Blasts BAFTAs For Sending 'Horribly Cold Email' About Her Late Stepfather!

Kate Beckinsale is hot under the collar after a “cold” exchange with the BAFTAs… Over her stepfather’s death!

The English actress took to Instagram on Thursday with a scathing message aimed at the British Academy of Film and Television after they told her they “could not guarantee” they’d honor her late father figure Roy Battersby. He was a prolific British TV director with iconic shows like Between the Lines, Cracker, Inspector Morse, and many, many others under his belt. And as evidenced in the photo that accompanied Kate’s lengthy message, he’d even been honored by the organization before! She wrote:

“Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their ‘in memoriam’ tribute, to honour the industry members we have lost. So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have ) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning.”

YIKES!

And of course we can see why she’d be concerned. Award shows consistently leave folks out of their In Memoriam segments. We have no idea why, but it happened as recently as this year’s Emmys! She continued:

“If his work, his life, his craft, his mentoring, his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone. That, that has broken my heart all over again. I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life.”

That’s pretty messed up…

Kate herself presented Roy with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 1996 BAFTAs btw. See (below):

Also seen in the pic above is her actress mother, Judy Loe, whom Kate sadly revealed in her message has been “quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years” on top of just losing her husband. She concluded her message:

“So thanks again, BAFTA for your horribly cold email.”

We don’t think Kate is asking for much here… What about YOU??

The BAFTAs air on February 18th… Will you be tuning in?? Let us know in the comments down below.

