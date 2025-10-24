Kate Gosselin Will NOT Be Spending Thanksgiving With Her Kids Amid Boyfriend Drama -- Here's Why

Gobble, gobble… but apparently not with the Gosselin kids this year!

Reality TV’s most famous mom of eight, Kate Gosselin, just dropped a bit of sad — and awkward — holiday news on TikTok. The 50-year-old Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum revealed that this Thanksgiving is going to look different for her, and the Gosselin family table is going to be looking a little empty.

In her TikTok, Kate explained that her children won’t be around for the holiday… since they’re all away at college. And, in true Kate fashion, she broke it down with a signature mix of humor and exasperation. She said in the vid:

“I just asked him what he wanted to do for Thanksgiving. Some of the kids have plans, we’re far away from home, don’t forget. So, we invited some of the kids and they don’t have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get home back to college.”

First off, that “him” she references would seem to be her beau Steve Neild. But aside from that, it’s a big old “oof” from us, dawg! The once-bustling house of eight is now quiet for the holidays?!

The mom of twins Mady and Cara (25) and sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Collin, and Leah (21) admitted it’s going to be empty this year. Cue the tiny violin. Kate summed it up pretty succinctly when she added:

“It’s just gonna be me and him, I guess.”

Womp, womp…

And if that weren’t enough, Kate gave fans a peek into her and Steve’s banter, too. She said she was thinking of getting takeout or a pre-made meal because, as she bluntly put it, “you know I can’t cook.” But apparently, Steve had other ideas. According to Kate, he said something that made her roll her eyes hard enough to see last year’s cranberry sauce.

She said this as she looked off-camera, apparently at Steve standing in the background:

“Instead he said, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I was thinking we could go dancing.’ So rude! He’s over there smiling, he’s proud of himself. That’s the sense of humor he has and I don’t appreciate it.”

Of course, Kate is still recovering from a recent leg fracture and surgery. So, as far as any dancing is concerned, she quipped that “I don’t think it’s gonna happen.” LOLz!

Check out the vid (below):

@kate.gosselin After all, he knows how good I am at dancing following my DWTS ‘success’. ???? Honestly though, I’d give anything to be able to dance right now (even tho neither of us can!) ♬ Whimsical Woods – Maxtracks

So, it’ll be Kate, Steve, and maybe some takeout mashed potatoes.

Thoughts???

[Image via Kate Gosselin/Instagram]