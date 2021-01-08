OMG! Can You Believe Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Is 17?!

OMG! Is Kate Hudson‘s oldest son Ryder Robinson REALLY 17 years old already!?

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his birthday, and the mother of three GUSHED over her oldest child. It was so adorbs!! First, she shared a video that showed her walking over to her son’s room with her younger kids — Rani Rose, 2, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9. The trio attacked the birthday boy with cuddles and warm wishes celebrating his special day.

Then, the 41-year-old Oscar nominee posted a photo to capture the moment.

In her IG post, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 17 today! A family morning celebration for our big man ☀️ My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son…you got this. You’re gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you’re solid gold ???? Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wings so they’re ready to take off. I’m gonna soak in every moment! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! ????????”

AWW! OH. EM. GEE. Can this family get even cuter? Clearly, this is one loving bunch — and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Just recently, Goldie Hawn — Kate’s mother — celebrated 37 years together with actor Kurt Russell.

Ch-ch-check out Kate’s birthday celebration post below:

In case you missed it: Kate shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson. The couple were married in December of 2000 and announced their separation on August 14, 2006 when Ryder was only a little over 2 years old. Currently, Hudson’s been dating Danny Fujikawa, the father of Rani.

But getting back to Ryder, Kate actually took to IG four days before his actual birthday, too, and announced just how grateful she was to have been his parent for her entire adult life.

On the post from January 3, the Fool’s Gold actress wrote:

“This young man made me a mother my entire adult life and I wouldn’t change it for the world… in 5 days he’ll be 17 years old. WTF?! I’ll save the mama gushing for the 7th ???? Love my baby #alwaysmybaby @mr.ryderrobinson

To which former basketball player and current NBA analyst Baron Davis replied:

“That’s my dawg!!! Love that boy!!”

With all the craziness in the world right now, it sure is AHHMAZING to get some happy news right now!

Happy birthday to Ryder! We’re celebrating right along with him and their adorable family!