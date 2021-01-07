Emma Stone Feels 'Very Lucky' & 'Excited' To Be Pregnant During The Pandemic!

At least someone’s enjoying quarantine!

On Monday, rumors were finally set straight when Emma Stone’s pregnancy was confirmed, and now we’re learning even more scoop on how she’s handled being pregnant during lockdown! No surprise: she’s loving it!

A source told E! News:

“[She is] very excited about her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has always wanted a family and can’t wait to be a mom.”

The La La Land Oscar winner has been tucked away in secret pretty much all of the dumpster fire that was 2020, leaving fans to speculate on her rapidly evolving life. After mere glimpses caught on camera, such as that time she and her then fiancé Dave McCary fueled their marriage rumors when stepping out in matching gold bands, the nuptials were confirmed in September. The couple has yet to comment on their happy day.

While normally jetting across the world to shoot numerous films within a year, time spent outside of the spotlight seems to be treating the soon-to-be momma quite well, with the insider elaborating:

“She’s felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn’t working long days on set.”

In 2019 alone, the 32-year-old filmed the Zombieland: Double Tap sequel in Atlanta, then headed to London for Disney‘s live-action film Cruella, AND voiced Eve in Croods 2. That’s a lot of grueling work in one year! No wonder she’s loving having some time to herself before the baby arrives!

Her busy filming schedule was actually the tipping point in the rumor mill prior to the official pregnancy announcement. In December, the actress bailed out of Babylon, an upcoming movie directed by her former colleague Damien Chazelle (who propelled her to Oscar stardom). It seemed like an odd decision to back out of such an exciting opportunity especially considering she has no other conflicting projects in the near future, and our suspicions were right! The Easy A lead couldn’t imagine being anywhere else then her treasured home in Malibu while preparing to welcome a newborn.

Honestly, we’d loved to be holed up by the beach, too.

The confident explained:

“[She’s spent] most of her pregnancy at her home in Malibu. She loves being by the ocean and getting to spend time outdoors being active.”

Once reported as a yogi, it looks like the newlywed is more into causal exercise now, the source saying:

“[Emma is doing] lot of walking in the hills around her house.”

That must be so peaceful! It also sounds like this A-lister is doing her part in trying to squash the novel coronavirus by staying home and avoiding long-distance travel, with the outlet learning:

“She has done some local traveling, but mostly she has stayed close to home enjoying being a newlywed and pregnant.”

LOVE It! We stan a responsible queen. Here’s to hoping we learn a little more scoop on the couple’s private wedding before the baby arrives!

