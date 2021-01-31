Kate Middleton Posts Very Rare Selfie Video Message -- And It's For A Great Cause!

Kate Middleton sure knows how to pick her spots!

The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram on Sunday to post a very rare selfie video message, and it’s made all that much better because it’s for such a great cause!

Related: Behold, Kate Middleton’s Impressive Style Evolution Over The Years!

Speaking directly to her fans and followers, the proud young momma shared a special message about Children’s Mental Health Week in the United Kingdom.

In the caption of the post itself on the @KensingtonRoyal official IG account, she noted the importance of the week, which begins on Monday, by writing (below):

“Tomorrow is the start of Children’s Mental Health Week – an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children’s mental health is but also parental wellbeing too. We look forward to sharing more about this year’s theme of expressing yourself throughout the week.”

And even more important came the message from her selfie video.

Looking cozy as can be in a casual blue hat and jacket while standing outdoors in the area around her and Prince William‘s country home, Kate spoke about this year’s Mental Health Week them of “Express Yourself.”

She said:

“This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself, about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings. So whether that’s through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it’s finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too. Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care. Make sure everyone looks after themselves. It’s very hard to prioritize but it’s definitely needed now more than ever. It’s important for our children that we look after ourselves too.”

A very important message, indeed!

Fans thought so, too.

Related: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Uplifting Message Looking Ahead To 2021

In the comments section of her video, fans and followers showered her with agreement about how important a week it is to focus on mental health like this. Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“So important, many years ago my late mother’s mantra was, a happy parent = a happy child.” “Such a wonderful idea to have children’s mental health week, the all face issues and children do to you using creativity to let out emotions is such a brilliant idea!! Kudos.” “A very important cause!” “Such a wonderful role model.” “A beautiful & caring lady. Diana would have been so proud of William & Catherine” “Thank you Catherine for sharing this message with us.It’s so important”

Love it!

So cool to see the power here to connect so many people emotionally and psychologically after a good cause!

Here’s the full video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

We’d always love to hear from ya!

Share your opinions and more, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kensington Palace/Kate Middleton/Instagram]