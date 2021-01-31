Tiffany Haddish Wins The #SilhouetteChallenge -- With A Big Assist From BF Common!

Tiffany Haddish has officially won the #SilhouetteChallenge!

The comedian posted a great video on Sunday, entering herself into the informal social media challenge that’s been spreading like crazy on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. And her video is equal parts sweet and sexy — with a funny little bit at the end, too, that makes the whole thing just perfect!

Most notably in the video clip, which you can see in full (below), is the moment when she locks lips and grinds on camera with her boyfriend, Common!

Haddish shows off a good mix (and remix) of songs to it all, too! After starting things off with Paul Anka‘s Put Your Head On My Shoulder, she transitions to Doja Cat‘s Streets and, well, things quickly get sexy in the second half of the video!

Again, it’s in large part thanks to Common, who unexpectedly comes right around the corner until before you know it, the pair is bumpin’ and grindin’ away the seconds. HOT!!!

Ch-ch-check out the whole video (below):

Wow!

Amazing!

Also, can we talk about that very very last part of the clip, too?! Too funny!!! Can’t expect a comedian not to get at least a little bit of comedy in there for us, ya know?!

Ha!

[Image via Tiffany Haddish/Instagram]