Copycat? Exactly How Kate Middleton Is Taking After Queen Elizabeth!

Kate Middleton is preparing to be Queen! (Well, Queen Consort…)

As Prince William’s wife looks ahead to her future, she’s taking tips from the one woman who knows how to rock the crown best — Queen Elizabeth II!

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in a new interview with People on Wednesday, Kate has been studying Her Majesty and picking up on what “resonates” and what doesn’t with audiences. And she’s taking notes!!

Related: William & Kate Wish Meghan Markle A VERY Basic Happy Birthday!

The author shared:

“Catherine has learned by observing. She knows what resonates. She will have absorbed a lot from this Queen.”

While they are very different individuals, the biographer noted that the 40-year-old and 96-year-old have a lot in common, such as their “quiet stoicism, unerring discretion, and firm loyal,” the outlet reported. We have heard Kate is rather old-fashioned…

They’re also both great at keeping their opinions on contentious political issues private and keeping their public images “tightly controlled.” Sally believes Kate now embodies the Queen’s unofficial motto for public life, which is:

“Never complain, never explain.”

In other words, stiff upper lip, chaps!

But just because the mother of three is taking after the late Prince Philip’s wife, it doesn’t mean the Queen is passing out any free “lessons.” Insiders say it’s unlikely the Queen has ever instructed Kate on how to prepare for her upcoming responsibilities. Similarly, historian Sarah Gristwood thinks the Queen treats Kate the same way she would any prime minister. Seriously?? Sarah explained:

“The Queen has always preferred to do rather than to say. With her audiences with her prime ministers, if there has been actual advice, it would be a discreet ‘I think that went rather well’ rather than actual instruction.”

A bit cold considering Kate’s her in-law!

Related: Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Ditching London!

While she might not be getting formal instruction, it’s clear Kate has realized one important key to success — she needs to have an undying loyalty to The Firm or else! Sarah continued:

“It’s a personal willingness to conform to the requirements of the institution. That sounds like an unappealing, unglamorous virtue, but it’s an important one if you’re going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel.”

Throwing a little shade at Meghan Markle?? Sure sounds like it!

Beyond modeling her leadership style after the royal, a friend revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is pulling from the Queen’s closet — literally! She regularly borrows jewels on loan from the monarch! Kate’s even starting to wear bright colors during public events to stay most visible to fans, just as Queen Elizabeth has often done. The insider noted:

“[Queen Elizabeth] has this definitive style, almost like a uniform, which also works for Kate.”

Seems like literally stealing the Queen’s style might be going a bit too far, but we get that she’s trying to stay in the Queen’s good graces, all things considered!

Speaking of, as if throwing another jab at Meghan and Prince Harry, Bedell Smith insisted that the Queen feels comfortable beginning her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this week knowing that Kate and William are ready for their royal duties:

“[They] are representing the Queen impeccably. They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.”

Raving reviews for these royals! Do you think Kate’s copying the Queen too much or is she just taking her future role seriously? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]