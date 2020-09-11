Kate Winslet FINALLY Takes Responsibility For ‘Disgraceful’ Choice To Work With Woody Allen & Roman Polanski!

Kate Winslet has finally denounced disgraced directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski!

The Titanic star got candid about her career in an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, telling the mag that she “regrets” working with the 84-year-old Annie Hall director, as well as the 87-year-old Rosemary’s Baby filmmaker — both due to the sexual assault allegations made against them.

Explaining how she wanted to set a “decent example” for women, the 44-year-old actress said frankly:

“What the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?”

The Oscar winner went on to explain that she had to “take responsibility” for her decision to work with both directors despite their checkered pasts, telling the glossy:

“It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f**king disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?”

Well, that’s… exactly what critics have been saying over the past few years, partly because Kate used to be singing a much different tune about the controversial auteurs.

Back in 2017, amid the resurgence of Dylan Farrow’s allegations that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was 7-years-old, Winslet admitted to basically ignoring the controversy when she was tapped to play the lead in the director’s film Wonder Wheel. She told the New York Times:

“Of course one thinks about [the allegations]. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.”

Four months (and so much backlash) later, however, she alluded to the “bitter regrets” she’s had in working with certain individuals. Without naming Allen nor Polanski, the star said at the 2018 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards:

“I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not… It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgement, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

Obviously, Kate was still trying to be a bit diplomatic with her words at the time — which is why it’s so refreshing to hear her speak so bluntly now!

