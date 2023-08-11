Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour With Husband David Foster Amid ‘Horrible’ Family Tragedy -- What Happened??

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have suffered a “horrible tragedy” in their family.

The famous couple had to scramble to figure out a solution to accommodate a family emergency as they balance the 73-year-old’s David Foster and Friends Asia tour — and it sounds like Katharine is taking the hit. The 39-year-old let Indonesian fans know late on Thursday evening that she sadly won’t be a part of the final two performances in Jakarta, as she needs to shift focus to matters back home. She took to Instagram to reveal that “at least one” person between her and hubby David needed to be present amid the mystery tragedy:

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

Related: King Of The Hill‘s Dale, Johnny Hardwick, Dead At 64

Uh oh. That sounds really serious! We truly hope it has nothing to do with the duo’s toddler son Rennie.

While it’s surely difficult for her to have to abandon the show, it’s probably equally as hard for David to have to continue putting on a brave face for fans amid the “tragedy” — and now without his wife!

She added in her post:

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

She must be going through so much right now. Between the “tragedy” AND having to cancel…! You can really tell how dedicated she is to her fans. But she’s definitely doing the right thing.

She signed off, “Love, Katharine.”

The House Bunny alum got lots of love and support from fans and fellow celebs alike in the comments section of her announcement. Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “Sending my love and prayers for your family” alongside praying hands and red heart emojis, while Linda Thompson added:

“Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK”

Related: Lil Tay’s Manager Thinks Death Hoax Was A Publicity Stunt!

Orange is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn also dropped two red heart emojis as a show of support, while understanding fans wrote things like:

“So sorry to hear! Take care if your family first” “So sad to miss your performance tomorrow. But fully understand with what’s going on.” “Oh I’m so sorry .. sending love to you both” “I’m so sorry! Family comes first! all the best wishes to you!”

Details remain unclear regarding the specific nature of the “tragedy,” but Kat and David have our full support. Sending lots of love and prayers!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]