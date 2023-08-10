King Of The Hill's Dale, Johnny Hardwick, Dead At 64

King Of The Hill‘s Johnny Hardwick has sadly passed away.

On Tuesday evening, the Austin Police Department told People that “APD officers responded to a Check Welfare Urgent call” at the Texas native’s home. When they arrived at the house, they found Hardwick and pronounced him dead at the scene. They say there’s no reason to suspect foul play:

“This is not being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

He was only 64. So, so sad.

Hardwick was best known for his role as Dale Gribble in the long-running Fox animated series. He lended his voice to the character for 258 of the 259 episodes — and was set to return for the reboot, although it’s unclear if he recorded his part before his death. He also was active on YouTube during the pandemic; he would often dress up like Dale to answer fan questions and do cover songs.

R.I.P.

