Katherine Heigl Reflects On Her Controversial Remarks About The Working Conditions On Grey’s Anatomy

Katherine Heigl looked back on the backlash she received after speaking out about the harsh working conditions in the film industry while starring on Grey’s Anatomy.

In case you didn’t know, the 42-year-old actress called out the hit medical drama’s long production days during an appearance on David Letterman’s late-night show back in 2009. She told the host at the time:

“Our first day back was Wednesday. It was — I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them — a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean.”

Of course, that remark garnered very little sympathy from the public back then. And as fans know, she eventually left Grey’s Anatomy in 2010 after some more messy moves that labeled her as a “difficult” celeb within the industry.

Now, Heigl is still standing behind her opinion more than 10 years later. As the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are reportedly gearing up to go on strike due to workplace conditions and pay, the Knocked Up star opened up about the hate she got for fighting back on the same issues in an Instagram post Saturday:

“Some of you may remember over ten years ago I was very vocal about the absurdity of the working hours crews and actors were being forced into by production. Even Diane Sawyer interviewed me and not so kindly informed me ‘no one feels sorry for you.’ I very publicly and for many many years after got my ass kicked for speaking up.”

Heigl explained the backlash became so bad following her comments that she stepped away from the business for a hot minute:

“I let that public spanking shut me up and shut me down. I took a very big step back from the hustle of my career and retreated into the woods of Utah. I spent a fair amount of time struggling with self confidence and self worth. I let myself be convinced that I was wrong. Very very wrong. That speaking out made me seem ungrateful or precious or as if I were ‘biting the hand that fed me.'”

While the momma has moved on from the scrutiny, her passion for addressing the troubling matter hasn’t died down:

“As I approach my 43rd year on this planet that nasty insecure voice in me has started to go from a roar to a whisper. With age, one hopes, comes wisdom and for me, that wisdom is knowing not only who you really are but what you will and will not stand for no matter what. So I speak up today and say with zero hesitation or regret…14, 16, 17, 18-hour workdays are NOT safe. They are NOT healthy. They can not and should NO longer be tolerated.”

She continued:

“When I first spoke up I was speaking on behalf of myself and my crew on Grey’s. Today things are a little different for me. I am in the fortunate position of being able to say no. To turn down a job if it requires more [than] I can bear. And in all honesty… I’ve kind of aged out of giving a s**t if I piss people off by creating boundaries that protect my health, sanity and work.”

Heigl also took a moment to praise the production members she’s worked with over the years, and voice her support for the cause, expressing:

“I grew up on film sets and the crews I’ve always been surrounded by have been a kind of family to me I’ve celebrated life’s big and small milestones with my crews. First real love. Marriage. Babies. Turning 21. Turning 30. Turning 40. The crews I’ve worked with all these many many years have been just as instrumental in making me who I am as anything else lasting and important in my life. They have been family in that way and I have always and will always continue to support and stand by them.”

Wow, 2021 is really becoming Katherine’s tell-all moment about her time on Grey’s. You can ch-ch-check out the entire lengthy post (below):

