Katie Couric SLAMS Her Former Today Co-Host Bryant Gumbel! Damn!!

Katie Couric hasn’t forgotten how Bryant Gumbel allegedly treated her on Today.

In an interview with Bill Maher for his Club Random Podcast posted on Sunday, the journalist opened up about the old days of hosting Today with Bryant — both the highs and the lows. While she admitted that he was a “talent,” a “seamless broadcaster,” and “eloquent,” she remembers him as “a guy’s guy.” You know, the type that wasn’t particularly understanding of women.

She recalled a time in the early ’90s when she had her first baby and Bryant was apparently less than understanding about her maternity leave:

“He got mad at me because I was doing something on maternity leave and he was giving me endless s**t for taking, like, a month or two off. I was having my first baby. And he was like, ‘Why don’t you just drop it in the field and come back to work right away,’ or something.”

WTF! All that fuss for just a month or two?? Jeez…

The 67-year-old continued:

“No, he was kidding, but he was giving me a lot — he was goofing on me but giving me a lot of s**t, but it was sort of emblematic of an incredibly sexist attitude.”

Sounds like it… We mean come on, dude! What the hell?! See her full interview (below):

The two co-anchored Today from 1991 until 1997 when Bryant left. Katie shares daughters Elinor, 32, and Caroline, 28, with her late ex-husband Jay Monahan. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We know the “drop it in the field” comment is a joke, but the sexism around it ain’t cool!! What do U think?! Let us know in the comments below…

