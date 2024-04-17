Whoopi Goldberg Has Had ENOUGH Of Travis Kelce! Watch Her Go Off!

Whoopi Goldberg is so over Travis Kelce…

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, the 68-year-old introduced the hot topic of the Kansas City Chiefs star “liking” a post featuring Donald Trump. As we previously reported, the like was from last month, but Swifties unearthed it recently and started attacking Trav over the interaction. The post in question was ESPN anchor Sage Steel — a good friend of the tight end — posting a personal pic with the former president. But plenty of fans still expressed anger at his possible approval of Trump — especially considering how that could affect their beloved Taylor Swift.

Needless to say, it was a pretty hot topic this week, and The View ladies had to weigh in. As the topic went around the table and each host gave their opinion, though, Whoopi just didn’t seem into it! This prompted Sara Haines to quip:

“She’s bored.”

To which the Sister Act alum replied:

“I am. It’s quite possible that none of this is important.”

Her reaction made the audience erupt into applause, which further encouraged the Sister Act star to take them to church! Explaining why the audience was cheering, she speculated:

“It occurred to them, ‘Why is everybody so upset?’ You got bills to pay! Why are you paying all that attention to what he’s doing? He’s not paying your rent and he don’t care what you think! How about that?”

We definitely get that argument! Just talking about a single heart on a social media post by a rich guy who throws a ball…

But the story does, as you’ll see in the full discussion, touch on some topics about how we engage with the people we disagree with. This is a HUGE issue right now when we as a nation can’t seem to agree on anything, even facts! And isn’t being able to talk through this kind of thing the whole premise of The View? No shouting talking heads, just women actually finding common ground? Isn’t that the reason there always has to be a conservative lady at the table? To make sure all voices are heard? Because at the end of the day, the five rich ladies at this table who may or may not be bored talking about this stuff also ain’t paying your bills! You know? Just sayin’…

What do U think of Whoopi’s stance, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

