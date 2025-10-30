Why Katy Perry's Friends Think She Was 'Drawn' To & Is 'Very In Love With' Justin Trudeau!

Katy Perry‘s latest romantic twist has her closest friends seeing the light stars.

Of course, the 41-year-old pop superstar is reportedly head over heels for none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And according to those in her inner circle, this unlikely love story was written in those aforementioned stars.

It all started back when Katy playfully teased the world about her new romance during a concert at London’s O2 Arena. Since then, even more information on the unlikely Perry-Trudeau pairing keeps coming out. Fans have been buzzing the whole time. But now, details are coming from close Perry pals — and they’re juicier than maple syrup on a pancake. Eh?!

A friend spoke to DailyMail.com on Wednesday about how Katy thinks the cosmos had something to do with her getting with the politician. For real.

They began by saying:

“She’s very into astrology. Katy said he is a solid guy and she loves that he is an earth sign, a Capricorn.”

Oh yes! You read that right. Katy’s connection to Trudeau isn’t political or personal. It’s planetary!

The pal told the outlet that the singer has always been drawn to earth signs. Soooo, uh, that might explain why her ex Orlando Bloom also happens to be a Capricorn! Apparently, the stars have been guiding her romantic GPS all along. The friend explained:

“She is a Scorpio, like a total typical Scorpio, so she is very driven and headstrong. So she likes having an earth sign as a boyfriend because it grounds her.”

Sure, Jan Katy!

It seems Katy’s cosmic chemistry has a type: mature, ambitious men who can keep her feet planted firmly on the ground while she soars on stage. And Trudeau evidently fits that bill! Their Paris outing over the weekend was all anyone could talk about, and the insider hinted that it’s far more serious than a passing fling:

“Katy had been looking for a strong, older man to date who is also high profile.”

The pal continued, first by saying that Perry is apparently “happy” that she’s not dating an actor or musician. Which, uh, talk about a not-so-subtle dig at Orlando!

Then, the friend added that she was “drawn” to Trudeau because of all this:

“Justin is just the man for her. He fits her needs. She is thrilled. Orlando is also a Capricorn, that is why she was drawn to him initially, she loves a good Cap.”

Well then!

FYI, astrologers say Capricorns are the determined doers of the zodiac. Meanwhile, Scorpios bring passion, depth, and intensity. Together, it equates to emotional stability and raw desire on steroids… or something. Yeah. Sure. Okay!

Buuuut if that actually is true, no wonder Katy’s friends are saying this one feels different! The friend revealed:

“There is no way she would go public with him unless it was a mega big deal. Yes, it is a mega big deal with Justin. Katy is very in love with Justin.”

Uh, wow!!!

And if you think astrology is just a quirky hobby for her, think again. The pal added:

“It’s like every day that girl is on Astrology Zone [a popular horoscope website]. She has fun with it. … [Perry is also into] psychics, numerology, angel numbers, past life healers and Tarot cards. Katy believes in past lives and she thinks she and Justin may have intersected in some way in a past life. Why not?”

Hmmm…

But whether you believe in star signs or not, Katy clearly thinks the universe brought her and Trudeau together! And get ready, because this love story isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Speaking about the plan for Perry to continue her Lifetimes Tour, the friend concluded:

“She wants him to meet her in Paris and Barcelona for her tour stops next month so they can have a romantic time when she’s not on stage.”

Okay then!

Thoughts, y’all?! It’s definitely a lot to take in, that’s for sure.

Do U believe in star signs to the extent Katy obviously does?! Share your reactions (below)!

