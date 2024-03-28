Tish Cyrus Says There Are 'Definitely Issues’ In Dominic Purcell Marriage Amid Noah Feud -- But Blames It On WHAT?!

Turns out that maybe Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell aren’t the perfect pair…

In Thursday’s new episode of her podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, the music manager revealed she and her husband have faced a TON of “issues” in their marriage. And she blames it on their astrological signs, which should’ve been a big red flag?! She dished:

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago. But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

And yet they got married super fast despite the supposed warning signs! Maybe Tish dove in too quickly cause she knew she had competition waiting in the wings!? LOLz!

As for the actual problems at hand, Miley Cyrus‘ momma noted that she gets easily offended and takes “things so personally.” But the Prison Break star “is just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy.” So it’s not a great combo. Oof. She explained:

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional. And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

And then she confirmed:

“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex-wife even expressed hope about their struggles in the long run! She said that it has forced her to “really grow,” and that she’s made so much progress since marrying the Legends of Tomorrow alum that it “is crazy.” Well, that’s good!

In the past, Tish has had nothing but good things to say about her partner, with whom she linked up after her divorce in 2022. Of course, we know now that she reportedly stole the hunk from her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus, creating a massive family rift. So, that could certainly be creating some friction! And by the way, Noah is a Capricorn, which actually pairs pretty well with Dom’s Aquarius! So, uhhh, we bet that’s giving Tish more motivation to make sure her marriage sticks. Hah!!

