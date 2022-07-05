Heartwarming Airport Interaction Between Keanu Reeves & A Young Fan Goes Viral!

Good guy Keanu Reeves is at it again!

The 57-year-old Matrix star was flying from London to New York City on Monday when a young fan walked up to him in the airport and asked for an autograph. The boy was clearly (and understandably) starstruck, because after getting the signature, he stuck around and talked Keanu’s ear off!

No worries, though, because the infamously nice, approachable superstar gave it right back! This is SO sweet!

A television producer named Andrew Kimmel, who just so happened to be on the flight to NYC as well, managed to recount the conversation in a Twitter thread that has since gone mega-viral. In it, Kimmel recounted how Reeves had been on the flight, maintaining a low-key presence by dressing down with some super-sexy stubble and a hat so as not to draw much attention.

The young boy, who is not identified, obviously recognized the Speed star, though. Who wouldn’t?! Dude’s a legend!! So, Kimmel revealed, the kid walked right up to Keanu — and Keanu welcomed him like an old friend:

“A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

Awww!!

After explaining to the kid that he had been in London “filming a documentary,” Keanu and the young man had a discussion about Formula One Racing and the British Grand Prix that took place in the area over the weekend:

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Fun!

From there, the kid just kept peppering away with the questions. After asking Keanu about his plans in New York — the actor explained he was going to see a Broadway show while staying in the Big Apple for a few days — the kid eventually ran out of queries.

So, like the nice and patient guy he is, Keanu decided it was his turn to do the interviewing! Kimmel recalled:

“By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him. Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?”

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him ???? Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Amazed by Keanu’s warmth and openness in that situation, the TV producer explained why he felt so moved to share the interaction with the world:

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

And yes, the adult fan ALSO got some quality time with the A-list star — as well as a selfie, which you can see (below):

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Love ALL of this!

Twitter users from all over the world reacted warmly to the impromptu interaction, sharing their thoughts on Keanu’s patience, kindness, and grace (below):

“Thank you, Andrew, for sharing the conversation between the boy and Keanu, and your shared photo. Great job! You have brightened my day! And, it sure looks like you did the same for a bunch of people!” “We definitely need more Keanus — thanks for sharing the story and the pic.” “Keanu Reeves seems like one of the most genuinely nice, authentic people in the world.” “He is literally the most genuine, nicest celeb I have ever met. Truly a class act. The case where you meet a celeb and they exceed all of the rumors of niceness you have heard. Made me love him even more.” “Very nice. Plenty of stories like this about him being a class act. You just validated these stories.”

Such a nice moment! The world needs more of this — from everybody, not just sweet celebs!!

BTW, Reeves’ F1 docuseries, which recounts the story of the 2009 Formula 1 racing season, is reportedly set to premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2023. We can’t wait to see it!

