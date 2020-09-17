Listen To This: Follow Him!

Remember Keenan Cahill?

The first generation YouTube star was best known for his lipsynch videos that eventually featured cameos from BIG celebs!

He’s since ventured into music! He’s a budding producer and his song Feel Good is actually really good!

This is pure dance and features vocals from Lauren Mayhew!

LOVE seeing our old peers happy and thriving!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Keenan Cahill!