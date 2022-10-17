Missing Georgia Girl’s Family Renews Pleas For Help Amid Scary Coincidence

Keeslyn Roberts’ family is not giving up hope they’ll find answers.

January 28, 2020: the last day Keeslyn was seen, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Her family disagrees, saying it was actually 10 days prior to that, which will matter in a moment. Either way, it’s quickly approaching three whole years since she was the 20-year-old (pictured above, right) disappeared after visiting a Flying J Truck Stop in Gordon County, Georgia.

Keeslyn was on probation at the time of her disappearance. Her father, Eric Roberts explained in the family’s GoFundMe:

“My daughter got mixed up with the wrong crowd, and got on drugs, no excuses, and was currently on probation when she went missing. She did not show up for her probation meeting and a warrant was issued for her arrest. I truly believe some of the people she was acquainted with know where she is at but they’re not talking.”

Unfortunately no one has come forward with any information, despite a $3,000 reward.

Obviously one theory is that she was escaping law enforcement. But there’s a couple reasons to doubt it. See, she vanished from the scene, but not without a trace. A series of clues left behind have puzzled investigators for years — her ID, car keys, debit card, wallet, cash, and clothes were all found at the truck stop. She’d just leave all that behind?

Also, last year Gordon County sheriff Mitch Ralston addressed a pretty disturbing coincidence in the case: an additional missing person was last seen at the very same truck stop just DAYS prior to Keeslyn’s disappearance. Caleb Smith, 21 years old at the time, went missing January 16, 2020. According to her family’s timeline, Keeslyn was last seen on the 18th. So close together and unrelated? Hmm. Caleb, sadly, was later found dead in a marsh, according to the Macon Telegraph. Ralston explained at the time:

“There’s no evidence that these people are/were acquainted, or that these cases are connected. The investigations into these matters are ongoing, and any new pertinent information will be released to the public in a timely fashion.”

No connection except for the place they were last seen! Seems like that would be the place to start to us…

Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge at the GBI Region One Field Office in Calhoun later told McClatchy News the agency had investigated “every lead and every reference” but had found no success. Keeslyn’s father then said not enough was being done, declaring:

“It seems like the GBI is dropping the ball big time since they took [the case] over. If you’re not going to take it over and work the case, then don’t take the damn thing.”

But the Roberts family are still “fighting hard” — and have increased their reward to $50,000. Eric told Channel 2 Action News:

“We’ve got to have closure. One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”

He continued:

“I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody knows something. We want the truth.”

Her mother, Shannon Roberts added:

“Just a total nightmare. We’ve not changed her room. Her room is still the same.”

Keeslyn would be turning 23 years old later this month, and her mother is still holding out hope they can celebrate together again one day:

“Very, very hard, not knowing where your child’s at and not seeing them in this length of time. Not hearing their voice, not seeing them. It’s just unimaginable.”

Her parents say she has tattoos of water and a sea turtle, and stands five feet, six inches. We’re sending strength to the Roberts family during this difficult time. The GBI asks anyone with information to call 706-624-1424 or 1-800-597-TIPS.

