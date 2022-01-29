Kelly Clarkson Delivers POWERFUL Cover Of Celine Dion’s I Drove All Night During ‘Kellyoke’ -- Watch!

Kelly Clarkson has stunned us again!

The 39-year-old singer has always been known for her powerhouse vocals, and boy did she flaunt them on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! During her signature segment ‘Kellyoke’ on Friday, she tackled the 2003 hit I Drove All Night by the one and only Celine Dion. In case you didn’t know, the song was originally recorded by Roy Orbison but later grew in popularity when Cyndi Lauper put out her own version of it on her 1989 album, A Night to Remember. Then, of course, Dion showcased her stunning voice on the tune and included it on her 2003 alum, One Heart. And now, we have Kelly’s version!

Throughout the nearly two-minutes cover, she performed with the backing of her band Y’all and put a new spin on the popular track. However, the true jaw-dropping moment came at around the 35-second mark when she belted out the word “inside” for about 40 seconds! It is truly a must-see moment! Ch-ch-check out the cover (below):

You better sing, Kelly!!!! Once again, she is proving why she is one of the best singers on the planet. However, our only complaint is that we wish this cover was longer! LOLz!

Reactions to her stunning vocals, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]