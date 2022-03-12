ICYMI: Why Kelly Ripa's Kids Are 'Disgusted' By How She Eats!

Kelly Ripa may be a beloved talk show host, but even she does things her kids can’t stand!

During one of this week’s episodes of Live with Kelly And Ryan, the 51-year-old was joined by her husband Mark Consuelos. Just like always, the couple kept it real AF by diving into habits that drive their kids, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19, crazy! Or as Kelly put it — “sickened” and “disgusted.” Oh my!

Chatting with viewers, Ripa announced:

“They are disgusted by our eating, they make fun of my eating a lot.”

Turning to the Riverdale actor, the momma wondered why that was, and he didn’t have a problem giving a very elaborate answer with visuals!

Mark explained:

“You have an exciting way of eating food. You eat normal food normally, but every now and then, if there’s something that can be [eaten] with your fingers, you’ll go in—first of all, you’ll put the plate in front of me, and then you’ll go in and grab it and then you stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers, into your mouth.”

Hah! Apparently, the All My Children alum does this with all kinds of food, including cake! She does it so often that he joked:

“I’m surprised you weren’t nursed with just the first three fingers of someone’s hand.”

LOLz! See her hubby demonstrate in great detail how she picks up food (below)!

