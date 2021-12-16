Kelly Ripa Confesses She Has ‘A Favorite Child’ – But None Of Them Know Who It Is!

Kelly Ripa may have some explaining to do with her children!

During Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, her husband Mark Consuelos joined the 51-year-old host while Ryan Seacrest was out. On the episode, the couple opened up about their three children: 24-year-old son Michael, 20-year-old daughter Lola, and 18-year-old son Joaquin, and while most parents would deny having a favorite child, she actually confessed to having one! However, Ripa refused to reveal who it is:

“I have a favorite child, and I have a favorite dog, but they don’t know who they are. As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly. They’re like, ‘Well, you’re mom’s favorite.’ ‘No, you are.’ ‘No, you are!’ And that’s the best game to play, isn’t it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will.”

Related: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos FINALLY Have An Empty Nest — And They Are Shook!

Whoa! Okay, isn’t it the cardinal rule of parenting to never pick favorites — or at least, never admit it out loud?! We guess it’s a good thing then that she isn’t willing to spill the beans! Though, we’re super curious as to who took the top spot…

Consuelos agreed that “none of them” would ever know before referencing a line from the HBO show Succession:

“They get nothing. They get zero. You have to make your own pile!”

To which Kelly replied:

“Make your own pile, that’s right. You make your own pile, says [Succession’s] Logan Roy, our fearless leader. Though he said several expletives that we can’t say on TV.”

While the kids may have no idea who the All My Children alum likes the most, she claims they and even the dogs definitely know who their dad favors the most, sharing:

“But Mark can’t not indicate who his favorite is. The dogs know who Mark’s favorite is and the kids know who Mark’s favorite is.”

The Riverdale star immediately objected, saying:

“I don’t have a favorite child.”

Although Ripa called him out on it, Consuelos insisted he never played favorites in their household. Well, except for when it came to their dogs. He explained:

“I don’t! But I do have a favorite dog, I do. Now that Chewie’s not listening to the show right now, I can say I love Chewie, but I really, really love Lena.”

While Ripa noted that Chewie “can’t hear anything anymore,” the actor maintained:

“It’s just that Lena’s cuddlier. She lets you cuddle her.”

Fair enough! But we feel like Michael, Lola, and Joaquin definitely won’t let their parents live this confession down until they reveal which one holds the top spot.

What do YOU think, Perezcious parents? Would you ever admit to having a favorite child? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kelly Ripa/Instagram]