New Details Of Bob Saget’s Final Moments Have Been Revealed

New details about what happened to Bob Saget in the moments leading up to his untimely death have been revealed.

As Perezcious readers know, the 65-year-old actor was found dead in his room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, last month. Speculation soon ran rampant about how Saget could have died so suddenly – especially when it was shockingly revealed he did not pass away from a heart attack or other natural causes. The chief medical examiner of Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties noted in an autopsy report that the Full House star’s death was “the result of blunt head trauma” after suffering “an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head.”

They determined the manner of his death was an accident, with no illicit drugs or toxins involved. Additionally, the autopsy found Saget suffered a subgaleal hemorrhage, linear fracture of the base of the skull, comminuted fractures, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and contusions. Given how severe the head injury was, many still questioned whether the blow to the head was accidental or not. An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy even told People at the time:

“It’s definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

It’s certainly been a mystery — even though authorities insisted no foul play was involved. Now, more information from the investigation has been brought to light about the hours leading up to the television icon’s death.

According to People, Saget had been full of “happy, positive” energy when he checked into room 962 at the hotel on January 7. An employee shared with the outlet on Wednesday:

“He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby. When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy.”

The comedian was last seen on surveillance footage getting off the elevator on the ninth floor and making his way down the hallway to his room. Saget then used his key card to enter the room at 2:17 a.m., hanging a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the doorknob and locking the door from the inside. The door was not opened again until the following day when hotel security found him dead. Authorities shared with People that the How I Met Your Mother star exhibited no signs of distress, and nothing seemed unusual before he was discovered. But here’s what police believe happened…

While investigators found no traces of blood or hair on the marble end tables and counters in the bathroom, they think Saget possibly lost consciousness after falling backward onto the marble floor, hitting his head. Once he regained consciousness, police believe he got into bed, where he passed out again and died at around 4:00 a.m. His body was then found approximately 12 hours later.

Very sad…

With law enforcement looking to close the investigation into his death soon, his family and friends are now hoping to focus on all of the happy memories they had with Saget over the years. His Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure expressed to People:

“We all want to keep Bob’s legacy alive. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times. That part feels comforting.”

Hopefully, with this new information, all of the speculations about Saget’s death will die down, and his family can grieve in peace.

