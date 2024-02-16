Kelly Rowland WALKED OFF Set Of Today Show? Because Of Jennifer Lopez?!

What the hell happened here??

Kelly Rowland seemed perfectly content the last we saw her on the Today show Thursday morning. And she was… as a guest being asked about her latest project. But according to sources spilling to Page Six on Friday, she was supposed to do some guest hosting duties later in the morning — and she walked off, leaving everyone scrambling!

After telling Savannah Guthrie in the 8:00 hour about her role in Tyler Perry‘s steamy new movie Mea Culpa, the Destiny’s Child singer was meant to return and guest host at 10. Jenna Bush Hager was out, so she would be paired up with Hoda Kotb. However, sources told the outlet, she got peeved over her dressing room being shoddy — and split!

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

Hoda was totally left in the lurch as it was way too late to get someone else. She and the rest of the crew there were shocked, says the insider:

“She’s beloved at Today. She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense.”

The piece of the puzzle that makes it all make sense to us? According to the insider, she and her team played a game of “musical dressing rooms” trying to find another one — but the source says they’re all pretty small, “glorified closets.” Eventually she inquired about the nice green room upstairs. Since it’s the one for guests, she probably had been in it before. Unfortunately that green room was occupied — by Jennifer Lopez, who had just arrived to talk about her album and documentary.

See now this plays. Remember, Kelly has been playing second fiddle to a huge pop star for most of her career. This is the woman who spent her whole first half of the 2000s next to Beyoncé. So to tell her the dressing rooms weren’t great is one thing. To tell her she couldn’t get the good one because J.Lo was more important? See, that’s what we think drove the coffin nail in her guest hosting.

Does that explanation make sense to YOU, Perezcious readers? Did the morning show hit a sore spot for Kelly? Or was she just being a Hollywood diva? Let us know your take on the situation in the comments (below)!

