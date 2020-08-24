Kellyanne Conway’s Sudden White House Exit & Explosive Family Drama With Daughter Claudia — Everything We Know So Far!

It’s been a messy summer for Kellyanne Conway, y’all!

On Sunday, the White House counselor made the shocking announcement that she will be leaving her post at the end of the month to focus on her family — months after her daughter Claudia Conway (above, insert) started to air out the family’s dirty laundry on social media.

Donald Trump’s fact-jumbler noted that her husband, George Conway, would also be withdrawing from The Lincoln Project — a Republican-formed anti-Trump group that he co-founded — to devote more time to their kids.

Her statement read:

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times… In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

For his part, George tweeted that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project to “devote more time to family matters.” But as per usual with this family, Claudia feels differently. The 15-year-old took to TikTok shortly after the announcement was made and claimed her parents quit their jobs for attention. She also claimed to have suffered both physical and mental abuse at the hands of Kellyanne and George.

Watch a clip of her explosive TikTok (below):

Yikes. Doesn’t sound like they treated their “beloved” daughter well all these years, according to Claudia! As you may know, Claudia’s been very vocal about her strained relationships with her parents as of late. Earlier Sunday, she revealed on Twitter that she was “devastated” her mother was speaking at the Republican National Convention and “officially pushing” to be an emancipated minor.

Claudia — who has often tweeted leftist causes and at one point over the past few months even asked progressive NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her — later clarified she was seeking emancipation not because of her mom’s job as Trump’s most loathed defender, but due to the years of alleged abuse she suffered from Kellyanne and George.

The teen alluded to some of these issues in a contentious TikTok filmed earlier this summer on which her momma made a cameo. As you can see in the video (below), Kellyanne tries to put on a friendly face for the camera as the two argue over Claudia’s use of the app, but tensions rise soon enough and the 53-year-old appears to swipe the phone away from her daughter.

Again, it’s been a wet hot messy summer for Mrs. Conway!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Will Claudia will emancipate herself?

