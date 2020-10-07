‘Everyone Bows Down To Kylie!’ Kendall Jenner Gets PISSED At Little Sis In Classic New KUWTK Fight! Watch!

It’s no secret that the KarJenner sisters love hard but fight harder, and in recent months the stress seems to be getting to them — because there’s been WAY more fighting on KUWTK.

In a preview of Thursday’s all-new Keeping Up With The Kardashians (one of the last, we guess!), the famous fam heads to their Palm Springs home and decide to hit the town. Everything is fine until Kendall Jenner realizes Kylie is wearing her chosen outfit.

Speaking to big sister Kourtney Kardashian, the 24-year-old shares:

“I wanted to wear your brown, other outfit. But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants. I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that’s why I’m just like, annoyed.”

Damn! Is she right? Do even the other KarJenner sisters bow down to King Kylie??

In a confessional, Kendall opens up further about why she’s so annoyed, saying:

“Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don’t really leave the community and it’s always just chill vibes. So, I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn’t think we were gonna leave the house. I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn’t really have anything to go out in. And Kourtney was like, ‘I have so many looks, if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.'”

Despite reassurance from Kim Kardashian West, the supermodel expresses to Kylie that she still wasn’t happy with what she was wearing:

“I literally look like I’m going to f**king lunch. You guys are all going out.”

But Stormi‘s momma didn’t take things lying down! Between taking shots with Corey Gamble, Kylie responds:

“Kendall! Oh, like, you deserve the outfit more?”

Oh snap, WHAT?? Kendall insists:

“It was for me!”

But the Kylie Cosmetics mogul doesn’t seem to care less, dancing down the hallway:

“Whatever, you’re a hater. You’re not gonna ruin my f**king night. I’m having a good time.”

Causing Kendall to shoot back:

“You ruined my f**king night, so I can do whatever the f**k I want to all night.”

Hey, at least Khloé Kardashian is able to see something funny in the tense situation:

“This sister night is turning into just catfights left and right. At least for once, there’s no beef with me and Kourt!”

It’s so rare for a show to have classic moments so late in its run, but they’re really going for it now!

Give the full argument a watch (below) and tune in to the new episode on Thursday night at 7 p.m. PST:

[Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube.]