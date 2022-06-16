Kim Kardashian Accused Of Even MORE Marilyn Monroe Gown Damage! This Time...

We regret to inform you that Kim Kardashian is supposedly at it again…

The 41-year-old reality TV star has been at the center of a red-hot internet firestorm for several days now. As we’ve been reporting, collectors and fashion historians erupted upon discovering that Kim had allegedly done harm to Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic, John F. Kennedy birthday dress after wearing it on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

It seems so many have been aghast at the Selfish author’s supposed impact on the historic dress, which Marilyn first wore to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to JFK six decades ago. The folks at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! own the dress, and loaned it out to Kim — under supposedly very strict rules — to wear on the Met Gala red carpet last month.

But things didn’t go at all as planned, celebrity historians and Monroe aficionados claim. Now, the aftermath of Kim’s iconic fashion moment has been marred with accusations that she irreparably damaged the dress. Specifically, fashion experts are concerned over Kim’s use supposedly leading to torn areas around the dress’ zipper, along with several missing and otherwise-damaged crystals ripped from the fabric.

Now, Scott Fortner of the Marilyn Monroe Collection has returned to his must-follow Instagram account to relay even MORE alleged details about what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum supposedly did to Marilyn’s dress. In a series of IG Stories posts and re-shares beginning on Tuesday afternoon and going into the evening, Fortner showed off fresh details of as-yet-unreported new damage to the right shoulder strap of the legendary piece.

Slamming the Met Gala use in a series of posts, Fortner alleged that the dress’ right shoulder strap is “now totally torn.” He also shared visual evidence that appeared to back up his claim (below):

And sadly, it seems as though the issues don’t stop there!

Another angle of other footage appears to show more tears on the strap of the dress following Kim’s early May moment on the red carpet, as well as a stickpin holding together another part of the arm strap entirely.

The Marilyn Monroe expert showed more (below):

Jeez!!!

The expert wasn’t done there, either.

Fortner dug up six-year-old footage seeming to show the very bottom hem of the dress in far better shape back in 2016 then it allegedly was after having been returned to Ripley’s after Kim’s use:

Oh, man. There’s a LOT here.

And it all gets thrown on top of the prior controversy from earlier this week in which Kim was already on the proverbial hot seat for supposedly damaging the dress.

What do U make of all this drama, Perezcious readers? Are U blaming Kim for this one, or the Ripley’s staff, or EVERYBODY who was involved in this situation, or what??? Or… and hear us out on this, should the gown be worth MORE now that living icon Kim Kardashian wore it? Just sayin’!

Sound OFF with your take on this controversial issue down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/The Ellen Show/YouTube]