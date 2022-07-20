So THIS Is Where Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Stand Amid Their Romantic Reconciliation!

Devin Booker is trying his best at Keeping Up with Kendall Jenner!

The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns star hit a “rough patch” in late June. For a while there, it looked like the two of them had split up for good amid reports of possible infidelity and/or other major relationship issues. But apparently that supposed breakup news was all for naught — and the couple is back together and 100% committed to making things work!

Related: Kendall Shows BIG Support For Devin’s Latest Major Career Move!

A source spoke to E! News about what’s happening between the NBA star and the reality TV starlet. The insider, whom the outlet notes is “close to Kendall,” gave a glowing report on the relationship re-do. In fact, that person claims Kendall and Devin are TOTALLY back to normal after June’s “rough patch” troubles:

“She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”

Well now!

That was fast. Not that we’re not happy! This is great! But they were broken up for, like, seven seconds before getting back together. Remember, the breakup reports first leaked in late June, and they were already giving each other flirty vibes just three days later. By the Fourth of July, the couple was seen partying together out in the Hamptons. More recently, a fun and sexy trip to Hawaii propelled the pair even further into the public eye. Quick!

Kendall’s confidant actually acknowledged the super-fast reconciliation, too. And they gave details on even more outings the pair have been on recently as well, like a wedding trip to NorCal:

“They moved on and it’s going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren‘s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

That warms our hearts!

Related: Why The Eff Is This Ex-NBA Star Slut-Shaming Kendall Jenner?!

It makes us wonder about the long-term timeline, too.

As Perezcious readers will recall, on one of the final episodes of the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 818 Tequila founder let it slip (?!?!) that motherhood is apparently a looming life move. Kenny had been shopping for baby stuff for little sis Kylie Jenner when she dropped a not-so-casual line about perusing infant items:

“Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days.”

Ummm, “these days”?? Really?!

Big sis Khloé Kardashian was in tow, and she called Kendall out to explain the shocking conception-adjacent comment! The model shrugged and cryptically responded:

“Just like, the day is coming for me, you know?”

Sure! Maybe? And now that she and Devin are all-the-way back together, could that baby really be on the horizon?? Then again, just a few months ago, know-it-all momager Kris Jenner guessed that Kendall would be the next KarJenner woman to have a baby, and that was obviously 1000% wrong, sooo… You never know! Just saying! What do U think of Kendall and Devin finding their groove again, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!

[Image via ExtraTV/YouTube/GQ Sports/YouTube]