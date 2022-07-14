Kris Jenner & Ellen DeGeneres Actually Leaked Khloé Kardashian's Surrogate Baby News MONTHS Ago!

It’s definitely not often that Kris Jenner makes a misstep, but she slipped up a little bit on this one! And daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres did, too!

Thankfully for the 66-year-old momager and the TV talker — and for momma-to-be times two Khloé Kardashian — the accidental f**k-up was so brief and cryptic that fans weren’t able to draw out the whole story at the time!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this week, by now you know alllllllll about Khloé having a second child via surrogate with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. But what if we told you Kris and Ellen partially revealed the news in APRIL?!?!?! The KarJenner matriarch went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month to chat about Kylie Jenner‘s then-newborn son. While chatting with her longtime friend, Kris opined about which KarJenner might be the next to have a baby. Logically, Kris assumed that daughter Kendall Jenner could be the one, considering she is thus far childless:

“My 12th grandchild, hmmm. I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

Kris even said at the time that her 26-year-old supermodel daughter would love to be a mom one day:

“I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

Makes sense to us!

But that’s not how it played out. The real reveal started when Ellen voiced her skepticism about Kendall having the next baby in the family! The 64-year-old TV host said:

“I think [Kendall]’s not going to be the 12th though. I think there’s going to be one before she’s going to have one.”

Her interest piqued, Kris asked for deets. But Ellen would only say:

“I know who it is.”

Clearly shocked (but trying to remain composed!), Kris responded:

“Are they already pregnant? And I don’t know about it?”

Ellen replied:

“Yes.”

The duo laughed about it on air, but Kris CLEARLY wanted to know. Momager’s gotta momager! She jokingly begged Ellen for the details:

“Please tell me!”

But DeGeneres didn’t budge! You can watch the whole exchange go down beginning at about the 3:45 mark (below):

Wow!!

Of course, at the time, most viewers assumed Kris and Ellen were talking about Kourtney Kardashian potentially being pregnant with now-husband Travis Barker. As Perezcious readers will recall, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had just staged that phony Las Vegas wedding ceremony right before Kris’ early April appearance on the daytime talk show. And the whole world knows Kourt and Travis haven’t been shy about wanting kids in their future! So the smart money would have been on them, right?!

But no! It turns out Khloé was the one preparing for another baby! And Ellen knew — while Kris didn’t!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]