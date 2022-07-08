Kendall Jenner Is Showing BIG Support For Maybe (?!) Ex Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner sure is acting in an interesting way for somebody who supposedly split from her boyfriend…

As Perezcious readers will recall, we’ve been tracking the supermodel’s curious actions involving NBA star Devin Booker, with whom she allegedly broke up early last month.

Just a few days ago, in fact, Kenny and the 25-year-old basketball stud were spotted partying it up together out on Long Island for the Fourth of July. Fast forward now to Thursday morning, when the 26-year-old reality TV veteran stepped up with a very high-profile promo for Book’s newest video game foray!

See, the Phoenix Suns star was just crowned as the cover athlete of the NBA 2K23 video game. For those of y’all who aren’t into basketball or video games, that’s a HUGE deal! Imagine if Kendall got the cover of Vogue — but only one Vogue came out a year… and every other magazine was Guns & Ammo. It’s that big. And Devin reacted accordingly, taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to show behind the scenes shots of his prep work for the digital realm.

He also freaked out in the cutest way, posting the cover shot to his own IG account for the world to see (below):

AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Indeed! Pretty amazing!

And a couple hours later, Kenny came through!

The Calabasas native re-shared Devin’s cover shot to her own IG Stories, simply posting the pic and leaving things relatively low-key. Still, the re-share itself said a LOT, as you can see (below):

Yeah… not exactly the behavior of two people who supposedly split up a few weeks back, is it?! Seems more like a proud WAG, doesn’t it??

Of course, sources have previously indicated that the duo’s more recent time together was marked by some stops and starts. As we’ve previously reported, an insider alleged that Kendall and Devin have “very different lifestyles,” and that apparently created some friction within their relationship:

“They started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

The time apart really didn’t last long, though.

As we noted this week, that Fourth of July shindig at Michael Rubin‘s star-studded bash in the Hamptons saw fireworks — in more ways than one! A source spoke to E! News about the party, saying this about Kenny and Book:

“Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael’s party together and were hanging out by each other’s sides a majority of the night. They were with a group of friends but they weren’t trying to hide that they were there together.”

Now, Kendall is remarkably private about her love life, and pretty much always has been. So don’t expect her to go and dish on reconciliation or anything at this point.

But these are all signs that something is happening! Just saying!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

