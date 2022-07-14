Here's Why Khloé Kardashian Was So Secretive About Her Second Child -- Reportedly A Boy -- With Tristan Thompson...

We’re still picking our jaws up off the floor over the story that broke late Wednesday about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcoming a second child via surrogate this month. The baby isn’t here yet, apparently, but per new reporting from Page Six, the child “is due any day.” And now that the news has broken, and it feels like the entire world has shared their opinion about it, we’re learning more about what’s been going on behind the scenes.

Related: Tristan Keeps On Being Tristan Even Ahead Of The Birth Of Khloé’s Second Child!

That outlet also newly confirmed a sweet update: the coming child is a boy! An insider divulged details, sharing:

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

So True Thompson will be getting a little brother very, very soon. That’s fun!! As dramatic as this reveal has been, expanding the family with a new baby at home is an amazing blessing!

According to E! News, an insider close to the situation reports that things weren’t supposed to go down like this, though. The news was leaked prematurely on Wednesday, well before the Revenge Body host was ready for the world to know. Ideally, that source says, Khloé would have kept things to herself so she could figure out how best to navigate the public explanation in time:

“Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety, and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

Yet sadly for the Good American founder, when the story was leaked, it required immediate action. The insider added:

“Khloe’s hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce.”

This leak didn’t just propel Khloé towards the opinions of prying social media users, either. According to the insider, the surrogacy was so secretive that she “hadn’t even told everyone in her inner circle.” Damn! The source revealed that some of her loved ones learned of the reality TV star’s coming second child right along with the rest of the world — on the internet:

“[The leak happened] even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends.”

Wow!!

Related: Khloé Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Blessings’ After Reports Of New Relationship!

With the news out abruptly, the former late night radio DJ was forced to release a statement about the child. Thus, her rep’s announcement about the baby’s imminent arrival later on Wednesday was brief and to the point:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

If that sourced info is true about some of Khloé’s close loved ones not even knowing about the baby, it’s unfortunately kind of ironic. Perezcious readers will undoubtedly recall how Khloé learned of Tristan’s surprise baby with Maralee Nichols late last year through social media reports, too, instead of from the NBA star directly.

Of course, that shocking reveal was on Tristan not being mature enough to tell the reality star about the baby himself. That lack of transparency really hurt Khloé, who reflected on the surprise news months later on the fam’s Hulu show The Kardashians:

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”

No kidding!

And now, here we are. Though, of course, the circumstances of this leak are a bit different from Tristan’s lack of accountability with the Nichols sitch. But we digress! We still just can’t get over the timeline here. Count back nine months from now, and that means the surrogate pregnancy process began before Tristan’s child with Nichols was born. So he knew that baby was coming, didn’t tell Khloé about it, AND also agreed to have a second child with her via surrogate??? Dude. COME ON!!! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/KUWTK/YouTube]