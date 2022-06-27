Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker ALREADY Spotted Getting Flirty After Split -- Are They Back On?!

Well, well, well!

Just days after it was revealed Kendall Jenner broke up with Devin Booker a few weeks ago, they are already sparking major reconciliation rumors! We now have multiple clues that things could be on the up and up for this pair!

First of all, it’s no secret The Kardashians star had everyone’s attention on Sunday when she dropped a NSFW photo of herself sun tanning completely naked on Instagram. It didn’t take long for her to gain over 8 million likes (and counting), but only one user’s reaction really mattered: Devin’s! And here’s where things get spicy!

We’re sure you know the pic already, but just in case, check it out before we go any further:

Definitely eye-catching!

And it caught a very important person’s eye — or should we say, heart? The NBA player was caught reacting to the hot picture by liking the photo. So, that has to mean something, right?? He wouldn’t just go around hearting his ex-girlfriend’s bare ass without trying to flirt… would he? Their interactions didn’t end there either!

The model then returned the favor by liking one of Devin’s brand-new uploads! Look:

That’s a lot of public interactions for a couple that has prided themselves on keeping their love life private! Are they trying to send us all a message? If so, the biggest clue came from a series of photos captured of them seemingly flirting in person over the weekend!

Also on Sunday, the former couple was spotted hanging out together looking VERY friendly. Photos of the duo showed them laughing and getting cozy while standing on a balcony at SoHo House in Malibu. They seriously could not have been smiling any larger as they chatted. Perhaps about getting back together?

Check out the cute new snapshots HERE! See what we mean? That does not look like a couple on the outs.

Last Wednesday, a source broke the shocking news to ET, explaining that the reality star and basketball player had split after Kendall realized their lives were headed “on different paths.” This revelation came shortly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding, after which they reached a “rough patch.” Just as Kenny was daydreaming about starting a family. Tough timing!

More and more details from a variety of sources corroborated the reason for the split, with Us Weekly’s insider sharing:

“They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

E! News’ confidant left fans with some hope that the pair might rekindle their flame in the future, adding:

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split.”

Hmm. So, was this weekend sighting just two friends catching up? OR was it something more? Let us know your best guesses in the comments (below)!

[Image via Devin Booker/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]