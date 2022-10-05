Kendall Jenner Shades Kanye West By Liking Jaden Smith's Tweets About Why He WALKED OUT Of His Fashion Show!

Kendall Jenner was seemingly not a fan of Kanye West’s political statement on Monday!

As we’ve been following, the rapper has had celebs and the general public up in arms ever since he and his models wore “White Lives Matter” shirts as part of his YZY Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The controversy erupted after he clapped back at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s criticism of the piece, just one of many who have shared their disgust with the slogan. But now one of his former family members is calling him out, too!

It now appears like the supermodel is taking sides, and she’s not standing by Kim Kardashian’s ex-hubby! Instead, she’s supporting Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of the event! Oof!

On Monday, Jaden — who was briefly at the show — explained why he ditched the event, writing:

“I Had To Dip Lol”

He continued:

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

And just so it was clear who he was shading, he added:

“Black Lives Matter”

To show her support, Kendall “liked” all three tweets. It’s definitely interesting to see her support Jaden on this!! Check out his posts (below)!

Will Smith‘s son also added a few more messages that seem to be in response to Ye’s actions! Take a look:

Jaden’s just one of many stars who have since spoken out against the Yeezy designer for his shirt. Gigi Hadid previously called him a “bully” and a “joke” for his rude comments about Gabriella. Hailey Bieber also took the journalist’s side, calling her “the most chic” after Ye criticized her sense of fashion (among other things). Add Kenny to the list of Kanye haters right now! Reactions?!

