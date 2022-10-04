Kanye West Says 'Black Lives Matter Was A Scam' & Slams Fashion Exec Who Called Him Out

Kanye West is on one right now.

The rapper and fashion designer drew attention early this week for all the wrong reasons after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside right-wing political commentator Candace Owens during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. But now, he’s taking things a step further. On Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old A-lister took to his Instagram Stories to deliver a message about the Black Lives Matter movement. Ye is certainly not one to bite his tongue but, uhhh, maybe he should have here.

The message was shocking in its simple claim:

“EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS OVER YOU’RE WELCOME”

Uh, excuse us?!

Of course, Black Lives Matter came into the public consciousness over the last decade. It was founded back in 2013 (by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi) after the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in Florida the year before. Then, the movement really gained global attention after George Floyd‘s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

But Ye now claims all that work is for naught, supposedly. Can’t say we agree with him on that one!! Honestly, this is a very disappointing follow-up from him in the hours after his “White Lives Matter” stunt with Candace.

SMH.

However, Ye wasn’t done there. At one point during Monday’s “White Lives Matter” stunt and fashion show, former Vogue associate fashion editor and current GARAGE fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson took time to thoughtfully criticize Ye’s actions. In a series of IG Stories posts, Karefa-Johnson first shared video from the star’s show, calling out “the bulls**t” of the White Lives Matter shirts. She also wrote that Ye’s antics were “indefensible behavior,” as you can see (below):

Wow!

In a second series of posts, Karefa-Johnson also shared her initial reaction to seeing the White Lives Matter slogan so prominently at Ye’s show.

In a series of text messages to a friend that she re-shared to her IG Stories, the former editor wrote she felt Ye “is not fully aware of the difference between appropriating BLM and subverting the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.” She added:

Those are honestly some very thoughtful, nuanced critiques of what we consider to be some very s**tty actions by Ye. But the Jesus Walks rapper couldn’t take the criticism. In a series of follow-up Instagram posts, Ye posted a picture of Karefa-Johnson wearing high-heeled tie-up boots and slammed her look, writing:

“This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah“

He then zoomed in on the boots, specifically, and referenced Vogue mogul Anna Wintour in a critique of Karefa-Johnson’s style:

“I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS”

And after posting a follow-up screenshot of a text message asking him not to “insult that writer,” Ye continued on his destructive path. In one post, he wrote “everyone’s got a right to an opinion” and chastised those who appeared to criticize his show at the French fashion event:

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE”

As for calling out Arnault, the CEO and chairman of the LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton group, it seems he’s referring to the death of beloved designer and former LV artistic director, Virgil Abloh. Clearly Kanye feels there’s more to that story, too.

Ugh. And in another alarming follow-up later on Tuesday morning proclaimed, Ye claimed he “meant war” with his latest antics:

Jeez! That one is definitely very aggressive and concerning. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

