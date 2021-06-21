Kevin Hart On How His Teenage Daughter Reacted After He Cheated On Wife Eniko

Kevin Hart’s latest feel-good movie is all about Fatherhood… and now he’s opening up about his real-life experiences on the subject.

The comedian shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo and daughter Karoi with his current wife, Eniko Parrish. While his current relationship with Eniko is strong, the couple underwent a public scandal in which Kevin eventually admitted to cheating on her while she was pregnant with their son.

Related: Kevin SLAMMED For ‘Hoe’ Remarks Made About His Daughter In Netflix Special

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk with Will Smith, the father of four acknowledged how his infidelity affected his family, particularly his 16-year-old daughter Heaven. He shared:

“Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, a different emotion. Through my public debacles, I got on some armor, dude, it is very hard to shoot through this, poke through, it is very hard to bother me. … But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why?’ and you gotta have those conversations, well, now the head drops for the first time, and now you realize there is a different emotional chord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching.”

He went on:

“My daughter touched on that chord. When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven, goddamn, goddamn. That was one like no other. Getting my daughter back. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real. To understand, like, I’m still Dad.”

He added:

“You know, like, you’re reading stuff — this is a child, right, every child has the internet. There’s nothing that you’re gonna come across that you’re gonna read that isn’t gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning. My daughter was tough on me. Until this day. Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don’t play no games with her father, man.”

When Will remarked that he and Jada Pinkett Smith dealt with their own public issues by trying “to get out ahead of it so the kids know before the world knows,” the Jumanji star admitted:

“I’ve never been able to get to the kids first.”

Another example was the 41-year-old’s resurfaced homophobic tweets, which led to canceling his Oscars hosting gig. He explained:

“When the whole thing started to happen with the LGBTQ+ community and the misconception of me and what I was and what I feel, my daughter was so upset because she couldn’t process how people could think this about her father. And it was so tough because this was when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household. There is a certain level of obliviousness.”

Related: Paris Jackson Talks Numerous Past Suicide Attempts On Red Table Talk

The actor reflected:

“I had to really understand my daughter’s side. My daughter had a talk with me about her mother that rocked me. She checked me. She said, ‘I want you to stop saying because when you say these things, Dad, this and this and this.’ ‘But honey, I don’t mean — I’m just talking.’ ‘It doesn’t matter, Dad.’ … ‘But honey… I’m just being myself,’ ‘But Dad, you can’t.'”

Wow. TBH, it sounds like Heaven is super emotionally mature. Good for her for being open with her Dad and helping him to evolve. And we’re glad that Kevin has listened and learned from her, too.

Ch-ch-check out the full Red Table Talk episode (below):

[Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook & Kevin Hart/Instagram]