Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shows Off Family Disneyland Trip After Ex Jen Harley's Domestic Violence Arrest

What a fun Father’s Day!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spent the special day at the “Happiest Place on Earth” with his daughter Ariana Sky! On Instagram, the proud pops shared sweet snapshots of his time at Disneyland on Sunday — while also sending a clear message to fans amid his baby momma’s arrest.

It had been unclear whether or not Jen Harley had her daughter with her in Las Vegas when she was arrested for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, but thanks to this social media post, it’s now looking more likely Ariana was in El Lay the whole time, having a having a blast with her MTV star daddy!

Perhaps as a way to keep the 3-year-old’s mind off of any drama, Ronnie and his current girlfriend Saffire Matos hit up the amusement park over the weekend! Uploading a photo kissing his daughter on the forehead, the 35-year-old wrote:

“Disneyland with my Princess”

Adorbs!! Check out the rest of his IG Story pictures (below)!

What a memorable day! The father and daughter were certainly having a better weekend than Harley…

On Sunday afternoon, the real estate agent was released from custody at the Clark County Detention Center, where she had been following an arrest for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon the day prior. As we reported, she was held on a $5,000 bond. Authorities have yet to identify the victim in this incident, though TMZ noted the co-parents share a house in the area where the alleged violence occurred, leading many to wonder if Ronnie had been around at the time. But given his recent post, it appears not!

And appearances may have been the point — after all, Ronnie didn’t have to post pics of his fun family excursion on social media. Seems to us like he was trying to juxtapose a clean, wholesome image with hers right now — after all, he has a rough image to rehabilitate, too.

This latest legal trouble comes on the heels of Ortiz-Magro’s scandal in April. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation lead was arrested for domestic violence against Matos, creating more problems for the celeb considering he was still on probation from a former domestic violence arrest involving Jen and Ariana. Luckily for him, he has so far avoided jail time since he was not charged for this incident.

We’re glad Ariana had the chance to make some happy memories with her dad amid these on-going issues! How traumatic for the little girl. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

