Kevin Hart SLAMMED For 'Hoe' Remarks He Made About His Daughter In Netflix Special -- & He Responds!

Kevin Hart has found himself in hot water once again… and he’s clapping back at critics just like he did last time, too!

This time around, it all centers on a joke in his new Netflix special, and he’s being of disrespecting Black women and being generally misogynistic with his topics of choice. The special, “Zero F**ks Given,” is currently streaming on the service.

Related: Kevin Hart’s Wife Shows Off Trim Bod Just 12 Days After Giving Birth! Look!

At the center of the debate here is this joke (below), in which the 41-year-old standup comedian and movie star calls his 15-year-old daughter “a hoe” for liking multiple boys:

“A week goes by, ‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe shit. This is hoe shit. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”

Hmmm…

Social media rumblings had been critical of the joke ever since the special came out earlier this month, but things really blew up this week when Hart went on the new social network Clubhouse to talk to fans and answer questions. During the conversation, he was slammed by a number of women on the network for the joke, which they called out as sexist.

In defense mode, then, Hart clapped back at his critics and accused them of wanting to see his downfall — even going so far as to reference Hannibal Buress‘s infamous 2014 comedy show in which he called Bill Cosby a rapist and likened his own plight to that of Cosby, brought down in shame! Wait, WTF?!

You can hear the whole thing melt down during the contentious appearance on the social network in the video (below), with the really good stuff starting a little bit after the 7:30 mark:

Quickly, Hart’s bad Clubhouse experience transitioned over to Twitter, where people were NOT afraid to call out the comedian.

Related: Kevin Meets Up With Ellen DeGeneres For Lunch In The Middle Of Her Own Scandal

Here are just a few of the clapbacks shot Hart’s way after he appeared to defend Cosby and liken his own plight to that of the disgraced former comedian and sitcom star:

Black women said, hold up. what’d you say? and he back tracked. — Delaney Vandergrift (@delaneypv15) November 27, 2020

Kevin Hart heading over to clubhouse to defend Bill Cosby bc that’s all cishet men do pic.twitter.com/j5PZd59JPX — do it for the dick (@KrisBeKnowin) November 27, 2020

Yikes!!!

Hart tried to maintain a professional veneer about the whole thing, and tweeted his own reaction to the Clubhouse incident and the “hoe” joke (below):

Had an amazing conversation in the Clubhouse app today….Real talks with real people….this is the direction that social media is now going to. Pretty dope — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 27, 2020

But that didn’t last long.

On Friday, Hart took to his Instagram account to address the controversy head-on, and called out his critics while trying to contextualize the joke without apologizing for it. At one point in the video, he said (below):

“We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it’s a false narrative that’s being created. If you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black. The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it. Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity. I called three former hoes I know and asked them, ‘Is this hoe-like activity?’ … Stop with the false narratives and the click bait and the back-and-forth.”

Like, he literally called her a “hoe” in the punchline of the joke, but, OK…

Anyways, you can see Hart’s full response right here:

Yeah, it’s pretty clear that is not an apology! We get that part loud and clear!

But should it have been?

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about all of this in the comments down (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]