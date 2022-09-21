Got A Tip?

Khloé Kardashian Fights Back Tears Addressing Tristan Thompson Scandal & Their Baby Boy In New Clip For The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Fights Back Tears As She Addresses 2nd Baby and Tristan Thompson Drama In Clip For The Kardashians Season 2

Khloé Kardashian is ready to address all the baby drama with Tristan Thompson.

In a new teaser uploaded to Instagram Tuesday for the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, the star full on gets tears in her eyes while talking about what exactly went down in her family life last year. She emotionally explained in the clip:

“There is something I’m ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience.”

This is of course in reference to the December 2021 bombshell news that her baby daddy was expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols… just one month after he and Khloé conceived their second child. A baby boy would go on to be welcomed via surrogate in August of this year.

Momma Kris Jenner then chimed in, explaining “it’s hard to watch her in pain.” However, KoKo appears to be resilient as ever, later noting:

“This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

See the full clip (below):

We can’t wait to hear all the details from Khloé’s perspective during the Season 2 premiere on Thursday! Will you be tuning in, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Hulu/YouTube]

Sep 21, 2022 10:40am PDT

