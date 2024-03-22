Tristan Thompson Forced To Pay Almost $60K In Child Support He Owes Maralee Nichols For Their Son Theo!

Remember that Tristan Thompson has a 2-year-old son named Theo with ex-fling Maralee Nichols??

Well, the basketball player forgot too, because he was waaaay behind on the child support payments he owes his third baby momma. So much so, a judge reportedly ordered the basketball player to cough up $ $57,916 after missing payments from September to January, according to The Sun.

You might be able to pretend they don’t exist, but in the eyes of the law… you owe what you owe!!

In case you need a refresher, Maralee gave birth on December 1, 2021. The fitness model then filed a paternity suit, and a DNA test proved Tristan was the dad. This was all in the midst of Khloé Kardashian and the 33-year-old getting a surrogate pregnant which resulted in Tatum Thompson‘s birth around seven months later.

We know, A MESS!

Wonder why Tristan was so behind on payments! Any ideas, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

